Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed the latest trading day at $518.21, indicating a +0.34% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.13%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 1.68% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 4.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.3%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Berkshire Hathaway B in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.81, marking a 7.32% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $92.21 billion, reflecting a 2.6% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $20.13 per share and revenue of $375.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.5% and +1.05%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.11% downward. Berkshire Hathaway B currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 25.65. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.57 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 3.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.02.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

