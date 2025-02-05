Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $473.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.33% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

The the stock of company has risen by 3.22% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.25% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 1.7%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Berkshire Hathaway B in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Berkshire Hathaway B is projected to report earnings of $4.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.01%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $88.3 billion, indicating a 5.43% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% lower. Berkshire Hathaway B is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.45. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.34.

We can also see that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 3.35. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.54 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.