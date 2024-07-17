Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) ended the recent trading session at $445.61, demonstrating a +1.53% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.39% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.77%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 7.59% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 0.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.43% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Berkshire Hathaway B in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $5.10, reflecting a 10.39% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $97.31 billion, up 5.19% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $18.78 per share and a revenue of $368.44 billion, demonstrating changes of +9.31% and +1.09%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% higher. As of now, Berkshire Hathaway B holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.37. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.13 of its industry.

One should further note that BRK.B currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.34. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. BRK.B's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.