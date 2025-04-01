Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) standing at $532.99, reflecting a +0.08% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.41% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 3.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.59% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Berkshire Hathaway B in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Berkshire Hathaway B to post earnings of $4.81 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.32%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $92.21 billion, reflecting a 2.6% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $20.13 per share and a revenue of $375.33 billion, indicating changes of -8.5% and +1.05%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.19% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Berkshire Hathaway B presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Berkshire Hathaway B has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.45 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.17.

It is also worth noting that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 3.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.94.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, placing it within the top 13% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

