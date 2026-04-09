Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) ended the recent trading session at $485.60, demonstrating a +1.22% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.62%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.58%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.8% lagged the Finance sector's gain of 0.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Berkshire Hathaway B in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.76, indicating a 6.49% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $96.25 billion, reflecting a 7.27% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.17 per share and revenue of $396.23 billion, which would represent changes of -2.18% and +6.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.12% downward. Berkshire Hathaway B currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.78. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.66 of its industry.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 44, this industry ranks in the top 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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