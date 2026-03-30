Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Down 7.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B). Shares have lost about 7.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Berkshire Hathaway B due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Berkshire Hathaway Q4 Earnings, Revenues Miss Estimates, Fall Y/Y



Berkshire Hathaway's fourth-quarter 2025 operating earnings of $4.73 per share decreased 27.7% year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.9%.

Operating earnings were $19.2 billion, which increased 2.5% year over year.



Operating revenues decreased 0.7% year over year to $94.2 billion. The top line missed the consensus estimate by 8.4%.

Full-Year Highlights

Revenues slightly improved year over year to $371.4 billion, banking on higher revenues at Insurance and Other as well as Railroad, Utilities and Energy.



Costs and expenses increased 0.9% year over year to $79.1 billion, largely due to a higher insurance losses and loss adjustment expenses, life, annuity and health insurance benefits and higher underwriting expense, and higher selling, general and administrative expenses and higher leasing cost and interest expense.

Segment Performance

Berkshire Hathaway’s Insurance and Other segment’s operating earnings declined 12.9% year over year to $19.8 billion, owing to lower earnings across groups.



Railroad, Utilities, and Energy’s pre-tax earnings increased 7.9% to $9.4 billion due to higher earnings at BHE as well as BNSF. BHE benefited from lower wildfire loss accruals at PacificCorp., lower earnings attributable to non-controlling interests and the impact of real estate brokerage business litigation accruals in 2024, partially offset by lower earnings from the natural gas pipelines and other energy businesses. BNSF benefited from lower operating expenses, attributable to improved operating efficiencies and lower litigation accruals.



Earnings from Manufacturing, Service and Retailing businesses rose 4.4% year over year to $13.6 billion, owing to higher earnings increases at manufacturing and services businesses, partially offset by lower earnings from the retailing businesses.

Financial Position

As of Dec. 31, 2025, consolidated shareholders’ equity was $719.7 billion, up 10.4% from the level as of Dec. 31, 2024. At 2025-end, cash and cash equivalents were $51.9 billion, up 8.7% from the level at 2024-end.



BRK.B exited 2025 with a float of about $176 billion, up from $171 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024



Cash flow from operating activities totaled $46 billion in 2025, up 50.3% from the year-ago period. BRK.B did not repurchase shares in 2025.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

VGM Scores

At this time, Berkshire Hathaway B has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a B. However, the stock was allocated a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Berkshire Hathaway B has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Berkshire Hathaway B belongs to the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Another stock from the same industry, ProAssurance (PRA), has gained 0.1% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended December 2025.

ProAssurance reported revenues of $271.56 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -5.6%. EPS of $0.82 for the same period compares with $0.36 a year ago.

ProAssurance is expected to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +84.6%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

ProAssurance has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.