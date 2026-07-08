Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $494.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.83% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.

The company's stock has climbed by 3.33% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 5.35% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Berkshire Hathaway B in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $5.53, signifying a 6.96% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $95.3 billion, indicating a 3.01% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $20.82 per share and a revenue of $385.6 billion, signifying shifts of +0.97% and +3.81%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Berkshire Hathaway B boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.17, which means Berkshire Hathaway B is trading at a premium to the group.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 112, this industry ranks in the top 46% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.