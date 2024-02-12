Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The latest trading session saw Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) ending at $397.71, denoting a -0.16% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.33%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.3%.

The company's stock has climbed by 9.55% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 1.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Berkshire Hathaway B in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Berkshire Hathaway B is projected to report earnings of $1.78 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 41.64%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $76.73 billion, showing a 1.84% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Berkshire Hathaway B is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.93. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.81.

It is also worth noting that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 3.13. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry stood at 1.35 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, finds itself in the top 44% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

