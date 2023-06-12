Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $333.60, marking a -0.5% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.93%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.61%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Berkshire Hathaway B as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Berkshire Hathaway B is projected to report earnings of $6.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 53.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $78.32 billion, up 2.81% from the prior-year quarter.

BRK.B's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.31 per share and revenue of $316.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.75% and +4.89%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.05% lower. Berkshire Hathaway B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Berkshire Hathaway B has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.56 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.29.

We can also see that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 2.94. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

