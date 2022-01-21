Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Stock Moves -1.86%: What You Should Know

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed the most recent trading day at $305.22, moving -1.86% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 5.61% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Berkshire Hathaway B as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.79, up 29.77% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.71% lower. Berkshire Hathaway B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.74. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.5.

Meanwhile, BRK.B's PEG ratio is currently 3.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BRK.B's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

