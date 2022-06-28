Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Stock Moves -1.63%: What You Should Know

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed the most recent trading day at $273.86, moving -1.63% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.01% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 12.76% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 8.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Berkshire Hathaway B as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Berkshire Hathaway B to post earnings of $3.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.93%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Berkshire Hathaway B is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Berkshire Hathaway B has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.61 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.6.

We can also see that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 3.09. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.82 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BRK.B in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

