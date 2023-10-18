Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Stock Moves -1.3%: What You Should Know

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed the most recent trading day at $340.89, moving -1.3% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.57%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Berkshire Hathaway B in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.74, marking a 34.28% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $76.41 billion, indicating a 0.68% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

BRK.B's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.82 per share and revenue of $331.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.24% and +9.58%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Berkshire Hathaway B is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Berkshire Hathaway B is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.77, which means Berkshire Hathaway B is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, BRK.B's PEG ratio is currently 3.12. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.32.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

