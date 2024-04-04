Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) ending at $415.32, denoting a -1.17% adjustment from its last day's close. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.61%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Berkshire Hathaway B in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.41, down 7.59% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $81.03 billion, showing a 5.11% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

BRK.B's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.50 per share and revenue of $359.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.68% and -1.34%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Berkshire Hathaway B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.72. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.21.

We can additionally observe that BRK.B currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.25. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.2.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.