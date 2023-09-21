Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $363.28, marking a -0.97% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.55% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 1.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Berkshire Hathaway B will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Berkshire Hathaway B to post earnings of $4.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 34.28%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $76.41 billion, down 0.68% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.82 per share and revenue of $331.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.24% and +9.58%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Berkshire Hathaway B is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.17, which means Berkshire Hathaway B is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 3.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BRK.B's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BRK.B in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

