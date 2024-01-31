Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) standing at $383.74, reflecting a -0.88% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.61% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.82%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.23%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 6.81% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 1.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Berkshire Hathaway B in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.78, signifying a 41.64% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $76.73 billion, down 1.84% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Berkshire Hathaway B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Berkshire Hathaway B is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.31. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.12.

Meanwhile, BRK.B's PEG ratio is currently 3.04. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.18.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

