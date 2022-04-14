Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $344.33 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.55% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.21% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.85%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Berkshire Hathaway B as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.98, down 2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

BRK.B's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.93 per share and revenue of $30.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.68% and -88.82%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.58% higher. Berkshire Hathaway B is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.78. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.61.

It is also worth noting that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 3.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.