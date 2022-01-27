Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed the most recent trading day at $307.67, moving -0.51% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.27% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 1.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.87% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Berkshire Hathaway B as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.79, up 29.77% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.71% lower within the past month. Berkshire Hathaway B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Berkshire Hathaway B's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.5, which means Berkshire Hathaway B is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 3.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BRK.B's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.