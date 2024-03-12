Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) ending at $404.98, denoting a +0.05% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.12% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.54%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 1.77% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 4.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Berkshire Hathaway B in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.41, signifying a 7.59% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $81.03 billion, indicating a 5.11% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

BRK.B's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.50 per share and revenue of $356.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.68% and -2.3%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Berkshire Hathaway B. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.82% higher. Berkshire Hathaway B is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.89. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.61.

Also, we should mention that BRK.B has a PEG ratio of 3.13. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.17.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, positioning it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

