Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) reached $416.11, with a +1.06% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.13% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Berkshire Hathaway B in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.41, marking a 7.59% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $81.03 billion, indicating a 5.11% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.50 per share and revenue of $359.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.68% and -1.34%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.82% upward. Berkshire Hathaway B is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In the context of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 22.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.37, which means Berkshire Hathaway B is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that BRK.B has a PEG ratio of 3.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.19.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

