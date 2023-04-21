Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $324.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.16% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.53% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 5.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Berkshire Hathaway B as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.79, down 12.26% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $74.47 billion, up 5.16% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.97 per share and revenue of $305.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of +35.79% and +1.26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Berkshire Hathaway B is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Berkshire Hathaway B has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.08 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.78.

Investors should also note that BRK.B has a PEG ratio of 2.44 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.3 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BRK.B in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

