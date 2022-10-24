Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $287.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.76% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.5% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 2.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Berkshire Hathaway B as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Berkshire Hathaway B to post earnings of $3.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.01%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $74.92 billion, up 6.15% from the year-ago period.

BRK.B's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.14 per share and revenue of $296.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.67% and +7.38%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Berkshire Hathaway B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.99. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.03.

It is also worth noting that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 2.86. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



