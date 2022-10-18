Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed the most recent trading day at $281.67, moving +1.68% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Berkshire Hathaway B will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Berkshire Hathaway B to post earnings of $3.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.01%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $74.92 billion, up 6.15% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.14 per share and revenue of $296.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.67% and +7.38%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.98% higher within the past month. Berkshire Hathaway B is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Berkshire Hathaway B's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.55, which means Berkshire Hathaway B is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, BRK.B's PEG ratio is currently 2.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BRK.B's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



