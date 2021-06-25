Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $278.38, marking a +1.05% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.33% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 0.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.74% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BRK.B as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, BRK.B is projected to report earnings of $2.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.53%.

BRK.B's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.06 per share and revenue of $284.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.61% and +15.73%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BRK.B should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.56% higher. BRK.B is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BRK.B has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.92 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.94, which means BRK.B is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that BRK.B has a PEG ratio of 3.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.81 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.