Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $237.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.96% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.58%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.41%.

BRK.B will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, BRK.B is projected to report earnings of $2.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.28%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BRK.B should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BRK.B is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BRK.B has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.69 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.29.

We can also see that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 3.1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.99 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

