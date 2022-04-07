Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed the most recent trading day at $346.51, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.69%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Berkshire Hathaway B as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Berkshire Hathaway B is projected to report earnings of $2.98 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.3%.

BRK.B's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.93 per share and revenue of $30.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.68% and -88.82%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.58% higher within the past month. Berkshire Hathaway B currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.66. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.55.

Investors should also note that BRK.B has a PEG ratio of 3.81 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.71 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

