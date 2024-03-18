Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $408.41, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.63% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.82%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 0.53% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 2.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.76%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Berkshire Hathaway B in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.41, indicating a 7.59% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $81.03 billion, down 5.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $18.50 per share and a revenue of $356.08 billion, demonstrating changes of +7.68% and -2.3%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.82% higher within the past month. Right now, Berkshire Hathaway B possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Berkshire Hathaway B's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.07. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.39 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that BRK.B currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.15. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. BRK.B's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

