Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) ended the recent trading session at $397.74, demonstrating a +0.21% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.58% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.6% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 6.34% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.09% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Berkshire Hathaway B in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.41, reflecting a 7.59% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $81.03 billion, down 5.11% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.50 per share and a revenue of $359.6 billion, representing changes of +7.68% and -1.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Berkshire Hathaway B. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Berkshire Hathaway B is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 21.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.87, which means Berkshire Hathaway B is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that BRK.B has a PEG ratio of 3.07 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, placing it within the top 20% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.