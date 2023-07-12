Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $345.35, marking a +0.58% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 2.08% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Berkshire Hathaway B as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Berkshire Hathaway B is projected to report earnings of $6.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 53.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $78.32 billion, up 2.81% from the prior-year quarter.

BRK.B's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.31 per share and revenue of $316.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.75% and +4.89%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Berkshire Hathaway B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.8, which means Berkshire Hathaway B is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 3.01. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.