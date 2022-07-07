Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed the most recent trading day at $279.28, moving +1.32% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 8.98%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.54%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Berkshire Hathaway B as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Berkshire Hathaway B to post earnings of $3 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.04%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $72.97 billion, up 5.57% from the prior-year quarter.

BRK.B's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.11 per share and revenue of $293.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.08% and +6.22%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6% lower within the past month. Berkshire Hathaway B is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Berkshire Hathaway B has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.77 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.45.

It is also worth noting that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 3.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BRK.B's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.