Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $349.93 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.08% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.74%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 11.07% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Berkshire Hathaway B will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Berkshire Hathaway B to post earnings of $2.98 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.3%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.86 per share and revenue of $30.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.11% and -88.82%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.27% higher within the past month. Berkshire Hathaway B is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.29, which means Berkshire Hathaway B is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 3.89. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.68 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.