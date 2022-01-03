Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $300.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.6% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.64% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 7.77% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 4.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.56% in that time.

Berkshire Hathaway B will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.01, up 40% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Berkshire Hathaway B currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Berkshire Hathaway B has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.22 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.52, which means Berkshire Hathaway B is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 3.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.92 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

