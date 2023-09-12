Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $367.78 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.62% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.96% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 1.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Berkshire Hathaway B as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Berkshire Hathaway B to post earnings of $4.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 34.28%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $76.41 billion, down 0.68% from the year-ago period.

BRK.B's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.82 per share and revenue of $331.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.24% and +9.58%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.41% lower. Berkshire Hathaway B is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Berkshire Hathaway B has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.11 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.17, so we one might conclude that Berkshire Hathaway B is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 3.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

