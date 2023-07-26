Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $349.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.64% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.65% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 7.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.14% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Berkshire Hathaway B as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Berkshire Hathaway B to post earnings of $6.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 53.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $78.32 billion, up 2.81% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.31 per share and revenue of $316.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.75% and +4.89%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Berkshire Hathaway B is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Berkshire Hathaway B has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.32 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.9, so we one might conclude that Berkshire Hathaway B is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 3.05. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B)

