Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $309.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.72%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.54% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 3.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.57% in that time.

Berkshire Hathaway B will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Berkshire Hathaway B is projected to report earnings of $3.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $74.56 billion, up 3.84% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Berkshire Hathaway B is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Berkshire Hathaway B's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.8. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.96.

Meanwhile, BRK.B's PEG ratio is currently 2.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BRK.B's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BRK.B in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.