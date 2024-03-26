Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) standing at $411.57, reflecting a +0.4% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.42%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.19% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Berkshire Hathaway B in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Berkshire Hathaway B is projected to report earnings of $3.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.59%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $81.03 billion, down 5.11% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $18.50 per share and a revenue of $359.6 billion, demonstrating changes of +7.68% and -1.34%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Berkshire Hathaway B. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Berkshire Hathaway B is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Berkshire Hathaway B's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.59, so one might conclude that Berkshire Hathaway B is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that BRK.B currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BRK.B's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

