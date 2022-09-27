Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $265.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.46% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.05% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 9.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.7% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Berkshire Hathaway B as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Berkshire Hathaway B is projected to report earnings of $3.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.01%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $74.92 billion, up 6.15% from the prior-year quarter.

BRK.B's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.14 per share and revenue of $296.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.67% and +7.38%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.98% higher within the past month. Berkshire Hathaway B currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.7. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.44.

Also, we should mention that BRK.B has a PEG ratio of 2.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.53 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BRK.B in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.