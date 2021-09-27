Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $279.72, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.05% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 0.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.56% in that time.

BRK.B will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.03, up 31.74% from the prior-year quarter.

BRK.B's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.79 per share and revenue of $320.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.57% and +30.39%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BRK.B. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BRK.B currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, BRK.B is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.57. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.41, so we one might conclude that BRK.B is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that BRK.B has a PEG ratio of 3.37 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.05 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

