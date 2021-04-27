Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $273.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.03% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.65% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 2.79% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.48% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BRK.B as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.58, up 7.05% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.67 per share and revenue of $279.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.36% and +13.72%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BRK.B. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BRK.B is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note BRK.B's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.4. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.9.

We can also see that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 3.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.27 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

