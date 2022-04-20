Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed the most recent trading day at $348.82, moving +0.09% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.97%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.17%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Berkshire Hathaway B as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.98, down 2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.93 per share and revenue of $30.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.68% and -88.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.58% higher. Berkshire Hathaway B is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.95. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.45.

It is also worth noting that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 3.85. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BRK.B's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BRK.B in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

