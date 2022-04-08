Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $353.10, marking a +1.9% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.27% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.36%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Berkshire Hathaway B as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Berkshire Hathaway B to post earnings of $2.98 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.3%.

BRK.B's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.93 per share and revenue of $30.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.68% and -88.82%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.58% higher within the past month. Berkshire Hathaway B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.8. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.56.

Also, we should mention that BRK.B has a PEG ratio of 3.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.71 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

