Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed the most recent trading day at $329.98, moving +1.03% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.34% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 6.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.6% in that time.

Berkshire Hathaway B will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Berkshire Hathaway B to post earnings of $2.98 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.3%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.86 per share and revenue of $30.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.11% and -88.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.27% higher within the past month. Berkshire Hathaway B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Berkshire Hathaway B's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.51, so we one might conclude that Berkshire Hathaway B is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, BRK.B's PEG ratio is currently 3.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

