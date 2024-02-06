Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The most recent trading session ended with Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) standing at $393.74, reflecting a +0.76% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 6.13% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 0.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.3%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Berkshire Hathaway B in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.78, marking a 41.64% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $76.73 billion, down 1.84% from the year-ago period.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Berkshire Hathaway B. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Berkshire Hathaway B is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Berkshire Hathaway B's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.46, so one might conclude that Berkshire Hathaway B is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 3.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.21 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 92, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BRK.B in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

