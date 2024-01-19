Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $366.99, marking a +1.27% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.23% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.7%.

The company's stock has climbed by 1.75% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 3.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.94%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Berkshire Hathaway B in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.78, signifying a 41.64% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $76.73 billion, reflecting a 1.84% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Berkshire Hathaway B is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.95. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.32.

Investors should also note that BRK.B has a PEG ratio of 2.85 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

