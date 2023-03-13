Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $302.88, marking a -0.25% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.02% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 8.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Berkshire Hathaway B as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Berkshire Hathaway B to post earnings of $2.51 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.07%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $74.47 billion, up 5.16% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.27 per share and revenue of $305.9 billion, which would represent changes of +16.46% and +1.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.11% lower. Berkshire Hathaway B is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Berkshire Hathaway B's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.67. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.69.

Also, we should mention that BRK.B has a PEG ratio of 2.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BRK.B in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.