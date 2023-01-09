Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed the most recent trading day at $315.53, moving -0.99% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.02%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.03%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Berkshire Hathaway B as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Berkshire Hathaway B to post earnings of $3.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $74.56 billion, up 3.84% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Berkshire Hathaway B currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.18. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.99, so we one might conclude that Berkshire Hathaway B is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 2.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.64 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

