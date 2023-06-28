Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $334.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.35% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.93%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.08% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.77% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.22% in that time.

Berkshire Hathaway B will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Berkshire Hathaway B is projected to report earnings of $6.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 53.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $78.32 billion, up 2.81% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.31 per share and revenue of $316.85 billion, which would represent changes of +16.75% and +4.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Berkshire Hathaway B is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Berkshire Hathaway B has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.57 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.54.

Also, we should mention that BRK.B has a PEG ratio of 2.94. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.3 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

