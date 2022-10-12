Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $264, marking a -1.24% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.33% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.95% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 11.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.67% in that time.

Berkshire Hathaway B will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Berkshire Hathaway B to post earnings of $3.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.01%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $74.92 billion, up 6.15% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.14 per share and revenue of $296.47 billion, which would represent changes of +16.67% and +7.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.98% higher. Berkshire Hathaway B is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.14, so we one might conclude that Berkshire Hathaway B is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 2.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



