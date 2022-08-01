Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed the most recent trading day at $295.86, moving -1.58% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.32% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 6.21% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 8.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Berkshire Hathaway B as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3, up 2.04% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $72.97 billion, up 5.57% from the prior-year quarter.

BRK.B's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.11 per share and revenue of $293.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.08% and +6.22%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Berkshire Hathaway B is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.83. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.17.

It is also worth noting that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 3.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.58 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BRK.B in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

