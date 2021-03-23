Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed the most recent trading day at $248.31, moving -0.82% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 2.38% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 1.74% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BRK.B as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.58, up 7.05% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.67 per share and revenue of $279.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.36% and +13.72%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BRK.B. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.61% lower within the past month. BRK.B is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, BRK.B is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.48. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.83.

It is also worth noting that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 3.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BRK.B's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

