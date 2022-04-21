Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $343.60, marking a -1.5% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.19% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 1.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Berkshire Hathaway B as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.77, down 9.18% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.88 per share and revenue of $30.86 billion, which would represent changes of +6.27% and -88.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% higher within the past month. Berkshire Hathaway B is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.63, which means Berkshire Hathaway B is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 3.87. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

